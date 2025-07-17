Breach, Business continuity

UNFI breach expected to have up to $400M sales impact

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc., a leading North American grocery wholesaler, has estimated fiscal 2025 net sales to decline by $350 million to $450 million following a cyberattack last month that has impacted supplies at multinational supermarket chain Whole Foods, SecurityWeek reports.

Such an intrusion is also poised to lead to a net loss of $50 million to $60 million, as well as almost $40 million to $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, said UNFI in a Wednesday update that emphasized expected insurance proceeds to be sufficient to offset the losses. "[UNFI] does not currently expect a meaningful operational or financial impact beyond the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 aside from insurance reimbursement," the company added. Meanwhile, UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas expressed gratitude for the partnership of its customers, suppliers, and associates amid its attack recovery efforts. "With our operations returning to more normalized levels, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner," Douglas added.

Related

Record high US data breaches expected this year

Data breaches in the U.S. could reach record-breaking levels by the end of the year after publicly disclosed data compromises totaled 1,732 during the first six months of 2025, which is nearly 11% higher than the same period last year, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds