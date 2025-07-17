Such an intrusion is also poised to lead to a net loss of $50 million to $60 million, as well as almost $40 million to $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, said UNFI in a Wednesday update that emphasized expected insurance proceeds to be sufficient to offset the losses. "[UNFI] does not currently expect a meaningful operational or financial impact beyond the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 aside from insurance reimbursement," the company added. Meanwhile, UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas expressed gratitude for the partnership of its customers, suppliers, and associates amid its attack recovery efforts. "With our operations returning to more normalized levels, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner," Douglas added.
Breach, Business continuity
UNFI breach expected to have up to $400M sales impact
Adobe Stock
United Natural Foods, Inc., a leading North American grocery wholesaler, has estimated fiscal 2025 net sales to decline by $350 million to $450 million following a cyberattack last month that has impacted supplies at multinational supermarket chain Whole Foods, SecurityWeek reports.
Such an intrusion is also poised to lead to a net loss of $50 million to $60 million, as well as almost $40 million to $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, said UNFI in a Wednesday update that emphasized expected insurance proceeds to be sufficient to offset the losses. "[UNFI] does not currently expect a meaningful operational or financial impact beyond the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 aside from insurance reimbursement," the company added. Meanwhile, UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas expressed gratitude for the partnership of its customers, suppliers, and associates amid its attack recovery efforts. "With our operations returning to more normalized levels, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner," Douglas added.
Such an intrusion is also poised to lead to a net loss of $50 million to $60 million, as well as almost $40 million to $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, said UNFI in a Wednesday update that emphasized expected insurance proceeds to be sufficient to offset the losses. "[UNFI] does not currently expect a meaningful operational or financial impact beyond the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 aside from insurance reimbursement," the company added. Meanwhile, UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas expressed gratitude for the partnership of its customers, suppliers, and associates amid its attack recovery efforts. "With our operations returning to more normalized levels, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner," Douglas added.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAttack Vector
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds