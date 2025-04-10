Despite being prodded to publicize a report on U.S. telecommunications networks' insecurity since July 2022, CISA has only shared a copy with Wyden's team the following year, with former CISA Director Jen Easterly ignoring later requests regarding its public release, said the senator, who had also informed former President Joe Biden regarding U.S. communication network flaws leveraged by nation-state adversaries in cyberespionage initiatives. "Congress and the American people have a right to read this report, and until CISA releases it, I must object to this nomination," Wyden noted. Such a development comes as Trump ordered the investigation and security clearance revocation for former CISA Director Chris Krebs and ex-Homeland Security official Miles Taylor.
Critical Infrastructure Security
Trump’s CISA chief nominee blocked as former head is probed
Senate Intelligence Committee senior member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has declared intent to hinder the nomination of President Donald Trump's nomination of Sean Plankey as head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency due to the agency's active concealment of information regarding the substandard security posture of U.S. telecommunications networks, The Register reports.
Despite being prodded to publicize a report on U.S. telecommunications networks' insecurity since July 2022, CISA has only shared a copy with Wyden's team the following year, with former CISA Director Jen Easterly ignoring later requests regarding its public release, said the senator, who had also informed former President Joe Biden regarding U.S. communication network flaws leveraged by nation-state adversaries in cyberespionage initiatives. "Congress and the American people have a right to read this report, and until CISA releases it, I must object to this nomination," Wyden noted. Such a development comes as Trump ordered the investigation and security clearance revocation for former CISA Director Chris Krebs and ex-Homeland Security official Miles Taylor.
