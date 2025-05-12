UNC3944 slows down but remains a threat

UNC3944, also known as Scattered Spider, has seen a recent dip in activity following law enforcement crackdowns, but experts warn the group could quickly rebound due to its links with broader cybercriminal networks, Industrial Cyber reports.
According to Mandiant, a unit under Google Cloud, UNC3944s evolving methods, including ransomware deployment, data extortion, and bold social engineering, continue to pose serious risks to various sectors, especially retail, which has experienced a notable rise in data leak incidents. In one recent case, actors using DragonForce ransomware tactics similar to UNC3944 targeted UK retailers, with DragonForce operators also claiming ties to the defunct RansomHub platform. To defend against such threats, Mandiant urges organizations to adopt phishing-resistant authentication, strengthen endpoint and cloud monitoring, isolate privileged systems, and restrict lateral movement through hardened configurations. Emphasizing visibility, device validation, and education on social engineering, the report lays out a comprehensive, five-pillar defense strategy aimed at minimizing exposure and hardening security postures.
