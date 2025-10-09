UK apprehends teens involved in preschool ransomware attack

The Register reports that two 17-year-olds were arrested by London's Metropolitan Police on suspicion of computer misuse and blackmail after a ransomware attack on a London-based preschool chain. The arrests in Bishops Stortford followed a Sept. 25 referral from the UK's Action Fraud center about a cyberattack believed to target Kido International, which runs preschools across the UK, US, and India. The hackers, operating under the name Radiant Group, reportedly leaked profiles of 10 children, including photos, names, home addresses, and parents' contact details, in an attempt to extort money, threatening to release more data if their demands were not met. Although the leaked data was later deleted under pressure from other cybercriminals, some parents received threatening calls. "We understand reports of this nature can cause considerable concern," said Will Lyne, head of economic and cybercrime at the Met, who added that the arrests mark "a significant step forward" in an ongoing investigation to bring the offenders to justice.
