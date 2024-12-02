Breach, Critical Infrastructure Security

Uganda downplays central bank hack

Share
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Bank of Uganda, the country's central bank, was confirmed to have its accounts compromised in a recent cyberattack but Ugandan Minister of State for Finance Henry Musasizi emphasized the incident to not be as severe as initially communicated by the media, which noted the theft of up to $17 million, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such funds were noted by news outlets to have been deposited in Japan and UK accounts, with UK law enforcement claimed to have frozen nearly $7 million. "It is true that our account was hacked, but not to the extent of what is being reported," noted Musasizi, who urged parliament to wait for a complete audit on the incident expected to be released within a month. Musasizi's statement comes as opposition leader Joel Ssenyonyi pressed the finance ministry for more details regarding the incident. "It's important that we know what is happening at the Central Bank. If money is being siphoned, whether by hackers or staff of the Bank of Uganda, it should worry all of us," said Ssenyonyi.

Related

Toll of OnePoint Patient Care breach exceeds 1.7M

In a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, OPPC disclosed that infiltration of its systems resulted in the exfiltration of individuals' names, residence details, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, medical record numbers, and prescription information although there has been no evidence to suggest misuse of the compromised data.

Geico, Travelers to pay New York over $11M for data breaches

More than 116,000 New York residents had their driver's license numbers compromised from Geico's systems following the exploitation of its apps' pre-fill functionality and Application Programming Interface, as well as fraudulent policy purchases and claims filing, beginning November 2020, with the insurer only resolving its systems vulnerabilities by March 2021.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds