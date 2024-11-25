International Game Technology targeted by cyberattack

SecurityWeek reports that International Game Technology, a London-based multinational gambling and lottery company with more than 11,000 employees around the world, had some of its internal IT systems and apps disrupted following a cyberattack on Nov. 17.



Incident response efforts and an investigation into the intrusion alongside third-party experts were promptly deployed by IGT, which committed to immediately restore the impacted systems, according to the firm's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional details regarding the nature and extent of the attack remain uncertain but IGT emphasized ongoing communications with customers about developments surrounding the incident, which has not yet been claimed by any known ransomware operation. "Where possible, the company has implemented alternatives for certain operations in accordance with its business continuity plans to mitigate disruptions and continue servicing its customers," IGT said in its filing.