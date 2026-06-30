New websites referencing Venezuela earthquake pose online risks

A surge of new websites referencing Venezuela's recent earthquake has introduced a new online threat to an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Researchers are warning that donation pages, missing person listings, and cryptocurrency payment requests require careful scrutiny before individuals share money or personal details, with further coverage provided by HackRead.

Cyber threat intelligence provider WhoisXML API identified 212 newly registered domains referencing the Venezuela earthquake between June 24 and June 28, 2026. The registrations surged on June 25, the day after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck. While many domains may belong to legitimate organizations, the rapid creation of disaster-related sites makes them difficult for the public to verify, especially when requesting money or personal information. Notably, 93% of these domains concealed registrant information. The registrations were spread across 28 registrars, with no single operator identified.

The highest risk lies with donation pages lacking clear verification of the controlling entity or fund allocation. Some sites are already soliciting cryptocurrency donations without confirming funds will reach victims. This exploitation of disaster situations mirrors past scams following events like hurricanes and wildfires, highlighting the need for caution when donating or sharing information online.