US jails adopt continuous biometric monitoring amid data privacy concerns

Biometric Update reports that US jails are increasingly implementing continuous physiological and video-based monitoring systems for individuals in custody, raising significant questions about the management of the resulting sensitive data.

Companies like 4Sight Labs are equipping correctional facilities with technologies such as the OverWatch wearable, which tracks vital signs like heart rate and blood oxygen, and the OptiGuard platform, which uses AI to analyze camera feeds for signs of life. These systems are being deployed across numerous agencies in at least 19 states, monitoring tens of thousands of individuals. While proponents highlight the potential for early detection of medical distress and suicide prevention, concerns are mounting over data residency, access, ownership, and retention. The lack of uniform federal regulations leaves a patchwork of policies, with some facilities making participation voluntary and others not.

Critics, including the Electronic Privacy Information Center, question the potential for unauthorized secondary use of this intimate health data, particularly for AI training. The Justice Department's Data Security Program has also flagged foreign access to sensitive health and biometric information as a national security concern.