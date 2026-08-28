OCR Studio and Wemik partner to enhance data protection in GCC financial sector

Dubai-based identity verification firm OCR Studio and AI security developer Wemik have formed a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering personal data protection for banks, financial institutions, and public sector entities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market. The collaboration seeks to address critical data protection challenges by enabling customers to control their personal data at two key stages: during ID scanning for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and when data is subsequently used with generative AI (GenAI) tools, with further coverage provided by Biometric Update.

The partnership combines OCR Studio's on-device and on-premises ID scanning technology with Wemik's tokenization capabilities to create a robust data protection layer. Nearly 40% of employee interactions with GenAI tools involve personal data, according to Cyberhaven's 2026 AI Adoption & Risk Report. OCR Studio will securely extract data from identity documents and bank cards within the GCC, while Wemik will protect this sensitive information through tokenization, ensuring only sanitized text reaches AI systems. This approach addresses the growing concern of digital ID data exposure points after KYC, especially as GenAI becomes more integrated into daily workflows.