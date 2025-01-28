Two Sanrio Japanese theme parks disrupted by cyberattack

Cybernews reports that Japanese entertainment firm Sanrio — most famous for creating the Hello Kitty character — had operations at its Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parts interrupted by a network breach last week.

Unauthorized systems infiltration between Jan. 21 and 22 has hampered both Sanrio Puroland, also known as Hello Kitty Land, and HarmonyLand from releasing purchased ticket codes and selling yearly passes, with the former noting in its data breach notification issues concerning the operations of its reservations service following the intrusion. Limited services are poised to last until the end of the month, according to an advisory from Sanrio Puroland. Despite uncertainties regarding the nature and perpetrator of the attack amid pending investigation, both Sanrio theme parks are believed to have been subjected to a ransomware incident, with ticketing services and other time-sensitive systems often targeted by threat actors seeking ransom demands to mitigate additional financial losses.