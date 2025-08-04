"The United States must dominate the cyber domain through strong collaboration across departments and agencies, as well as private industry. Under President Trump's leadership, we will enter a new era of effective cybersecurity policy," said Caincross, who has yet to decide which programs of the Office of the National Cyber Director will be continued under his leadership. Despite his lack of tech or cybersecurity expertise, Caincross's confirmation has been lauded by national security experts. "Sean's leadership, experience, and commitment to public service will be vital to [ONCD's] growth into the center of gravity for cyber strategy, planning, coordination, and response," said Auburn University McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security Director Frank Cilluffo.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations, Leadership
Trump’s national cyber director nominee confirmed by Senate
(Adobe Stock)
Former Republican National Committee Chief Operating Officer Sean Caincross had his nomination as the U.S.'s next national cybersecurity director cleared by the Senate on Saturday, Cybersecurity Dive reports.
"The United States must dominate the cyber domain through strong collaboration across departments and agencies, as well as private industry. Under President Trump's leadership, we will enter a new era of effective cybersecurity policy," said Caincross, who has yet to decide which programs of the Office of the National Cyber Director will be continued under his leadership. Despite his lack of tech or cybersecurity expertise, Caincross's confirmation has been lauded by national security experts. "Sean's leadership, experience, and commitment to public service will be vital to [ONCD's] growth into the center of gravity for cyber strategy, planning, coordination, and response," said Auburn University McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security Director Frank Cilluffo.
"The United States must dominate the cyber domain through strong collaboration across departments and agencies, as well as private industry. Under President Trump's leadership, we will enter a new era of effective cybersecurity policy," said Caincross, who has yet to decide which programs of the Office of the National Cyber Director will be continued under his leadership. Despite his lack of tech or cybersecurity expertise, Caincross's confirmation has been lauded by national security experts. "Sean's leadership, experience, and commitment to public service will be vital to [ONCD's] growth into the center of gravity for cyber strategy, planning, coordination, and response," said Auburn University McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security Director Frank Cilluffo.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds