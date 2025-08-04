Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations, Leadership

Trump’s national cyber director nominee confirmed by Senate

Former Republican National Committee Chief Operating Officer Sean Caincross had his nomination as the U.S.'s next national cybersecurity director cleared by the Senate on Saturday, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

"The United States must dominate the cyber domain through strong collaboration across departments and agencies, as well as private industry. Under President Trump's leadership, we will enter a new era of effective cybersecurity policy," said Caincross, who has yet to decide which programs of the Office of the National Cyber Director will be continued under his leadership. Despite his lack of tech or cybersecurity expertise, Caincross's confirmation has been lauded by national security experts. "Sean's leadership, experience, and commitment to public service will be vital to [ONCD's] growth into the center of gravity for cyber strategy, planning, coordination, and response," said Auburn University McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security Director Frank Cilluffo.

