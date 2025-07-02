Senate panel OKs Trump’s national cyber director nominee

President Donald Trump's nomination of Republican National Committee Chief Operating Officer Sean Caincross to become the U.S.'s next national cybersecurity director has been cleared by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for a confirmation vote at the full Senate, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such approval comes almost a month after Caincross's confirmation hearing, where he was interrogated about his inadequate cybersecurity experience, as well as his adeptness in holding the position, compared with his predecessors, who are all cybersecurity experts. Caincross said that management positions he had held in the private sector and the federal Millenium Challege Corporation have equipped him to lead the post while emphasizing his push toward intensified usage of offensive cyber operations. Despite qualms about his background, Trump's nomination of Caincross has received support from inaugural National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and other cybersecurity leaders.
