Trump’s action against SentinelOne draws muted cyber industry reaction

(Adobe Stock)

President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the security clearances of former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director and SentinelOne Chief Intelligence and Public Policy Officer Chris Krebs, as well as other SentinelOne executives and employees as revenge for Krebs' refusal to endorse cheating allegations in the 2020 elections has prompted limited reaction from the cybersecurity community, Reuters reports.

Among over two dozen cybersecurity firms and trade groups sought for comment by Reuters, only the Cyber Threat Alliance expressed opposition to the SentinelOne memo released by Trump. "Targeting a company because the president does not like someone in the company is an example of the very weaponization of the federal government the memo claims to be combating," said CTA President Michael Daniel. Such lack of industy support for Krebs or SentinelOne is expected, according to Luta Security founder Katie Moussouris. "I don't think it's feasible for cybersecurity companies to have a broader response on this. The risk is just too high," said Moussouris.

