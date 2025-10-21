Trend Micro named leader in network visibility

Trend Micro has been named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility solutions by Forrester, with its Trend Vision One platform earning the highest rating for current offering among 12 vendors evaluated, IT Brief New Zealand reports.

Forrester cited the platform's strong threat detection , intuitive workflows, and extensive customizability as key differentiators, noting its "outstanding detection capabilities across east-west and north-south traffic." Trend Vision One combines Network Detection and Response and Cyber Risk Exposure Management to deliver unified visibility across endpoints, networks, email, identities, and cloud environments.

The report also highlighted its robust compliance monitoring and granular role-based access control. According to Mick McCluney, ANZ Field CTO at Trend Micro, growing cloud adoption and AI innovation have made network-based visibility essential to enforcing Zero Trust and reducing risk exposure.

Forrester's recognition underscores Trend Micro's focus on integrating AI, automation, and multi-cloud security to help enterprises counter increasingly complex cyber threats.