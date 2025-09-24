ManageEngine revamps Log360 threat detection

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT division of Zoho, has rolled out a major upgrade to its SIEM solution Log360, reengineering its threat detection engine to help security operations teams cut through the flood of noisy alerts, The Fast Mode reports.

The company noted that SOC analysts are struggling under volumes of irrelevant data, with more than half of cloud security warnings deemed "noise," according to a Google-commissioned 2025 study. The new Log360 release introduces a central detection console, object-level filters, and more than 1,500 continuously updated, cloud-delivered detection rules designed to streamline triage, minimize burnout, and enhance response speed.

The systems multi-tier architecture and role-specialized processing enable enterprise-scale performance across distributed environments, ensuring resilience as log volumes expand. Early testing by Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon 911 showed significant improvements, including fewer false positives and faster detection-to-response cycles.

ManageEngine emphasized that the upgrade consolidates MITRE ATT&CK-aligned rules, UEBA insights, and threat intelligence feeds into a single interface, offering analysts precision and scalability.