Arista Networks enhances SD-WAN with AI-infused edge threat management

Arista Networks has introduced an AI-infused edge threat management solution to its VeloCloud SD-WAN suite, integrating zero trust security with software-defined connectivity. This new offering aims to simplify complex security policies for administrators and expands upon Arista's previous acquisition of VeloCloud, according to a recent report by SDx Central.

The Edge Threat Management (ETM) for VeloCloud SD-WAN packages zero trust branch office security with a common operating system, a uniform enforcement engine, and standardized security policies. It includes advanced firewall and threat prevention capabilities, zone-based segmentation, Geo-IP filtering, and DNS filtering. Arista's generative AI assistant, Autonomous Virtual Assist (AVA), is integrated to simplify security policy management.

This launch is seen as a strategic step towards secure access service edge (SASE) offerings, potentially allowing Arista to capture a larger share of the SASE market, which analysts estimate is still largely untapped for the company. Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal previously indicated a strategy of building internal security features like encryption and segmentation while leveraging cloud partners.