Toronto Zoo breach impacts decades worth of data

Toronto Zoo, the largest zoo in Canada, had information from visitors between 2000 and April 2023 compromised following a January 2024 attack by the Akira ransomware operation , which claimed to have stolen 133 GB of data from the zoo's systems, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

All visitors during the course of over 20 years had their names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses stolen, while those who used their credit cards from January 2022 to April 2023 also had their cards' last four digits and expiration dates pilfered as a result of the breach, said Toronto Zoo in a website notice that did not specify the number of individuals affected by the intrusion.

Also impacted by the incident were the zoo's current and former staff members since 1989, who have already been given complimentary credit monitoring services. Individuals whose data had been exfiltrated have been urged to be vigilant of potential phishing attacks and suspicious financial statement entries.