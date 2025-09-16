Breach, Data Security
Toll of Texas General Land Office breach reaches almost 45K
Adobe Stock
Almost 45,000 Texas residents who sought state natural disaster relief over the past decade were confirmed by the state General Land Office to have had their personal details compromised following a cyberattack exploiting a Texas Integrated Grant Reporting system misconfiguration over the summer, StateScoop reports. Threat actors who targeted the online grant system vulnerability, first discovered in July, were able to access sensitive information from 44,485 individuals who applied for state natural disaster assistance from 2015 to 2024, said the Texas Office of the Attorney General. However, the state General Land Office was noted by the Austin American-Statesman, which first reported the incident, to be unaware of the exact toll and root cause of the incident. Such an attack against the Texas General Land Office's online grant system comes after a slew of cyber intrusions against the state, including the compromise of almost 425,000 individuals' data from the state Department of Transportation's crash records. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already approved the creation of a state Cyber Command to strengthen its IT security posture.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds