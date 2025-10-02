Breach

Toll of separate breaches at Allianz Life, Motility exceeds 2M

More than 2 million individuals had their data compromised as a result of separate breaches at leading U.S. life insurance firm Allianz Life and dealer management software provider Motility, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Allianz Life had 1.49 million customers' information, including names, birthdates, addresses, and Social Security numbers, stolen following a July attack against a third-party CRM system, according to updated regulatory filings. While the third-party was unnamed, such an intrusion was part of Scattered Spider's sweeping attacks against Salesforce CRM instances, which also affected Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Erie Insurance, and Aflac.

On the other hand, Motility disclosed that information from 766,670 individuals had their personal details, including SSNs and driver's license numbers, stolen from its systems following an August ransomware attack later claimed by the newly emergent Pear ransomware operation. More than 4 TB of data was allegedly stolen by Pear from Motility's parent firm Reynolds & Reynolds.

