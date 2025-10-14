Toll of Medusa-claimed SimonMed breach surpasses 1.2M

More than 1.2 million patients at leading U.S. medical imaging and radiology services provider SimonMed Imaging had their data compromised following a cyberattack earlier this year that was claimed by the Medusa ransomware-as-a-service operation BleepingComputer reports.

Infiltration of SimonMed's corporate network from Jan. 21 to Feb. 5 enabled the theft of full names and other highly sensitive details, according to SimonMed, which noted the lack of evidence indicating misuse of the exposed data as it detailed implementing password resets, multi-factor authentication, and endpoint detection and response monitoring to remediate the intrusion.

While SimonMed has not provided additional details on the attack, Medusa ransomware previously asserted pilfering 212 GB of data from the health provider, as well as exposed data samples, including spreadsheets with patient information, medical reports, and ID scans.

More than 300 U.S. critical infrastructure organizations have already been targeted by Medusa, according to a joint alert from the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center earlier this year.