Toll of DaVita ransomware hack reaches 2.7M
Reuters reports that major U.S. dialysis service provider DaVita was noted by the Department of Health and Human Services to have had data from 2.7 million individuals compromised following an Interlock ransomware attack in April.
While the infiltration of DaVita's labs database has allowed the exfiltration of sensitive personal data from some of its patients, operations have only been temporarily disrupted, with critical care delivery uninterrupted by the incident, according to DaVita. "We're notifying current and former patients and providing them with resources, including complimentary credit monitoring, to help safeguard their data," said DaVita, which has previously moved to better secure its systems. Such a development comes after DaVita was reported to have lost $13.5 million during the second quarter, including $12.5 million in admin costs for ransomware remediation and recovery efforts, as well as $1 million increase in patient care costs.
