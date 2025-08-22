Breach, Data Security

Toll of DaVita ransomware hack reaches 2.7M

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Reuters reports that major U.S. dialysis service provider DaVita was noted by the Department of Health and Human Services to have had data from 2.7 million individuals compromised following an Interlock ransomware attack in April.

While the infiltration of DaVita's labs database has allowed the exfiltration of sensitive personal data from some of its patients, operations have only been temporarily disrupted, with critical care delivery uninterrupted by the incident, according to DaVita. "We're notifying current and former patients and providing them with resources, including complimentary credit monitoring, to help safeguard their data," said DaVita, which has previously moved to better secure its systems. Such a development comes after DaVita was reported to have lost $13.5 million during the second quarter, including $12.5 million in admin costs for ransomware remediation and recovery efforts, as well as $1 million increase in patient care costs.

Related

Pro-Ukraine hackers compromise Investment Projects

Investment Projects, a Russian investment and analytics platform advancing major ventures in the country, has confirmed having its infrastructure compromised in an attack admitted by pro-Ukrainian hacking operation Cyber Anarchy Squad on Sunday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Cyber incident breaches Canadian financial regulator’s data

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization which oversees investment and mutual fund dealers, as well as trading activity on the country's debt and equity markets has confirmed being impacted by a cybersecurity incident last week, which resulted in the theft of personal information from its member companies and their workers, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Diffie-HellmanDigital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds