Over 900K hit by DaVita ransomware hack

Leading U.S. dialysis service provider DaVita had information from 915,952 individuals across the U.S. compromised following an Interlock ransomware attack in April, which was claimed to have led to the theft of 1.51 TB of data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Despite being ejected from DaVita's systems on the same day of the breach's discovery, attackers were able to infiltrate the health provider's dialysis labs database and pilfer individuals' names, birthdates, addreses, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, health conditions, dialysis lab test results, and treatment details, according to breach notification letters filed with Massachusetts, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington regulators. Other individuals may have also had their tax identification numbers and images of issued checks compromised, said DaVita, which emphasized that there has been no evidence suggesting fraudulent activity related to the stolen data. Such a development comes after DaVita reported network encryption and service disruptions stemming from the attack to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
