Tiffany & Co. sheds light on data breach toll

Major U.S. luxury jewelry maker Tiffany & Co. disclosed that more than 2,500 of its customers had their data stolen following a cyberattack against its systems in May, Cybernews reports.

Unauthorized access has allowed the compromise of customers' names, home and email addresses, phone numbers, sales information, client reference numbers, and gift card numbers and PINs, said Tiffany in its data breach notice.

"We take the security of your personal information seriously and are alerting you about this issue so you can take steps to help protect your information. To date, we have no evidence of harm or further misuse of the affected data in connection with the incident," Tiffany added.