Ticketmaster data obtained from Snowflake hack momentarily leaked

Ticketmaster had more than 569 GB of data stolen from last year's hacking of cloud provider Snowflake shortly advertised for sale by the Arkana Security ransomware operation on its leak site during the weekend before being taken down on Monday, reports BleepingComputer

While data exposed by Arkana Security was initially suspected to be from a new data breach, BleepingComputer discovered that the recently leaked files were the same as those previously identified in the Snowflake attacks. Also included in the Arkana Security's posting was an image referencing the custom RapeFlake tool leveraged for Snowflake database reconnaissance and information theft efforts. Arkana Security's collaboration with the ShinyHunters hacking gang, which conducted the Snowflake attacks to compromise Ticketmaster, AT&T, Santander, Pure Storage, Cylance, and numerous other organizations, remains uncertain. Such a development comes after ShinyHunters was reported to have been involved in the recent breach of Salesforce accounts, as well as the widespread PowerSchool hack.