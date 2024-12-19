Thousands of Hapn customer data exposed by website bug

Hapn, a GPS tracking company formerly known as Spytec, was discovered by a security researcher to be impacted by a website vulnerability that resulted in the inadvertent exposure of data from more than 8,600 GPS trackers, reports TechCrunch.



Information that could be accessed through Hapn account logins and browser developer tool usage included not only the IMEI numbers for the GPS trackers' SIM cards but also the names and business affiliations of the organizations and individuals owning or being monitored by the trackers, according to the security researcher, who noted the absence of any location details in the leaked data that they discovered after reading online reviews that recommended the use of Hapn's trackers for surveilling spouses. Such an issue has not yet been acknowledged by Hapn while people whose names and affiliations have been exposed refused to confirm the usage of the firm's GPS trackers.