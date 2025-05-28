Third-party breach disclosed by Adidas

Adidas has confirmed having some of its customers' data compromised following an attack against its third-party customer service provider a week after informing clients in South Korea and Turkey regarding a data breach that resulted in the exposure of names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and other personal information belonging to individuals who have contacted the German athletic apparel and footwear firm's customer service center until 2024, reports Cybernews.
Adidas has yet to confirm the total number of affected customers and whether the intrusion affected its clients in the U.S. and European Union but emphasized that the incident did not expose customers' credentials and payment-related details. "While Adidas has claimed that the stolen data from this breach excludes any payment-related information, the data still remains highly valuable for threat actors to exploit for identity theft, phishing themes, and other fraudulent activities," said SecurityScorecard Senior Vice President of Threat Research & Intelligence Ryan Sherstobitoff.
