Attackers were able to compromise information from individuals who contacted the German athletic apparel and footwear firm's customer service center until 2024, including their names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses, but not their payment details or credentials. "We are doing our utmost to protect consumer information and maintain security. We have responded quickly to this incident and have strengthened additional security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," said the Adidas spokesperson. Such a disclosure from Adidas comes just days after French multinational luxury fashion brand Dior reported having its customers' data stolen following an attack against its systems in late January. Dior which had its clients' names, phone numbers, email addresses, and purchase information exposed as a result of the intrusion has been criticized for its failure to promptly report the incident.
Breach, Data Security
Adidas breach affects Korean customers’ data
(Adobe Stock)
BusinessKorea reports that Adidas has confirmed having certain data from its consumers stolen following an attack against a third-party customer service provider.
Attackers were able to compromise information from individuals who contacted the German athletic apparel and footwear firm's customer service center until 2024, including their names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses, but not their payment details or credentials. "We are doing our utmost to protect consumer information and maintain security. We have responded quickly to this incident and have strengthened additional security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," said the Adidas spokesperson. Such a disclosure from Adidas comes just days after French multinational luxury fashion brand Dior reported having its customers' data stolen following an attack against its systems in late January. Dior which had its clients' names, phone numbers, email addresses, and purchase information exposed as a result of the intrusion has been criticized for its failure to promptly report the incident.
Attackers were able to compromise information from individuals who contacted the German athletic apparel and footwear firm's customer service center until 2024, including their names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses, but not their payment details or credentials. "We are doing our utmost to protect consumer information and maintain security. We have responded quickly to this incident and have strengthened additional security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," said the Adidas spokesperson. Such a disclosure from Adidas comes just days after French multinational luxury fashion brand Dior reported having its customers' data stolen following an attack against its systems in late January. Dior which had its clients' names, phone numbers, email addresses, and purchase information exposed as a result of the intrusion has been criticized for its failure to promptly report the incident.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds