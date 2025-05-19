Breach, Data Security

Adidas breach affects Korean customers’ data

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

BusinessKorea reports that Adidas has confirmed having certain data from its consumers stolen following an attack against a third-party customer service provider.

Attackers were able to compromise information from individuals who contacted the German athletic apparel and footwear firm's customer service center until 2024, including their names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses, but not their payment details or credentials. "We are doing our utmost to protect consumer information and maintain security. We have responded quickly to this incident and have strengthened additional security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," said the Adidas spokesperson. Such a disclosure from Adidas comes just days after French multinational luxury fashion brand Dior reported having its customers' data stolen following an attack against its systems in late January. Dior which had its clients' names, phone numbers, email addresses, and purchase information exposed as a result of the intrusion has been criticized for its failure to promptly report the incident.

Related

OPM sought to continue identity protections for 2015 breach victims

The Office of Personnel Management has been urged by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., to ensure the continuation of identity protection services provided to current and former federal employees whose data had been stolen in the colossal breach of the agency a decade ago, according to FedScoop.

Third-party breach impacts Broadcom employee information

U.S. multinational semiconductor manufacturing company Broadcom had its Middle Eastern employees' data stolen following a September ransomware attack against Business Systems House, which is a partner of its former payroll services provider ADP, reports The Register.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds