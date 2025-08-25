The Computer Merchant hack hits over 34K

Cybernews reports that more than 34,000 people had their data exfiltrated following a cyberattack against U.S. IT staffing firm The Computer Merchant in July 2024.
Impacted assets were promptly erased and restored by TCM, which discovered the exposure of individuals' information, including their names and Social Security numbers, only in January. In data breach notices provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, TCM emphasized plans to offer free identity theft protection services as it called for increased vigilance on illicit financial activity. TCM's disclosure comes as North Korean state-backed threat operations have been reported to be strengthening attacks against job seekers that aim to facilitate information-stealing malware compromise. Hacking groups have also persistently targeted recruitment agencies due to their extensive troves of personal information, with France Travail, the unemployment aid agency of France, having had information from 43 million individuals stolen in an attack last year.
Impacted assets were promptly erased and restored by TCM, which discovered the exposure of individuals' information, including their names and Social Security numbers, only in January. In data breach notices provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, TCM emphasized plans to offer free identity theft protection services as it called for increased vigilance on illicit financial activity. TCM's disclosure comes as North Korean state-backed threat operations have been reported to be strengthening attacks against job seekers that aim to facilitate information-stealing malware compromise. Hacking groups have also persistently targeted recruitment agencies due to their extensive troves of personal information, with France Travail, the unemployment aid agency of France, having had information from 43 million individuals stolen in an attack last year.