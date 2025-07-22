Attackers' infiltration of TADTS's systems, discovered on July 9, 2024, resulted in the potential compromise of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, birthdates, driver's license and passport numbers, financial and credit card details, biometric information, health insurance details, alien registration numbers, and login credentials, said the workplace and personal alcohol and drug testing service provider in a breach notice that was also filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Universal password resets and more robust endpoint detection protocols have been adopted following the breach, according to TADTS, which noted that it will not be offering complimentary identity theft protection to impacted individuals amid the lack of evidence suggesting data misuse. Additional details regarding the incident were not provided but TADTS was previously claimed to have been compromised by the BianLian ransomware gang.
The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service hack hits almost 750K
Texas' The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service had information from 748,763 individuals stolen following a July 2024 data breach, SecurityWeek reports.
Attackers' infiltration of TADTS's systems, discovered on July 9, 2024, resulted in the potential compromise of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, birthdates, driver's license and passport numbers, financial and credit card details, biometric information, health insurance details, alien registration numbers, and login credentials, said the workplace and personal alcohol and drug testing service provider in a breach notice that was also filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Universal password resets and more robust endpoint detection protocols have been adopted following the breach, according to TADTS, which noted that it will not be offering complimentary identity theft protection to impacted individuals amid the lack of evidence suggesting data misuse. Additional details regarding the incident were not provided but TADTS was previously claimed to have been compromised by the BianLian ransomware gang.
