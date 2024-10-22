Tenable integrates DSPM, AI-DSPM to cloud security platform

Exposure management provider Tenable has introduced new data security posture management and artificial intelligence security posture management capabilities to its Tenable Cloud Security platform, The Fast Mode reports.

The updates, available to Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable One customers, address the increasing complexity of cloud environments, which often face risks from misconfigurations, overexposed workloads, and excessive privileges. Tenable Research identified that 38% of organizations struggle with a "toxic cloud triad" -- a combination of exposed, vulnerable, and highly privileged cloud workloads.

Tenable Cloud Security now integrates DSPM and AI-SPM, allowing users to automatically detect, classify, and assess sensitive data risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This helps organizations answer critical security questions about their cloud and AI resources, such as data location, vulnerabilities, and access permissions. AI-SPM features further secure AI and machine learning configurations, and training data and reduce AI exposure risks. The new capabilities offer enhanced visibility, context-driven analytics, and identity insights, helping security teams proactively detect cloud and AI data vulnerabilities and prioritize effective remediation measures.