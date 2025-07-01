Tenable flags AI cloud risks in new report

AI-based cloud workloads face significantly higher security risks than traditional ones, according to Tenable's 2025 Cloud Security Risk Report, which reveals that 70% of AI workloads on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud contain at least one critical unpatched vulnerability, according to SME & Entrepreneurship Magazine

The report highlights growing concern across Southeast Asia, where regulators are tightening oversight, such as Singapore's MAS guidelines, Indonesia's PP 71, and the Philippines' Data Privacy Act. Particularly alarming is the misuse of overprivileged service accounts, with 77% of Vertex AI Workbench users enabling potential privilege escalation. While the prevalence of high-risk configurations known as "toxic cloud trilogies" has dropped to 29%, identity-based threats remain a top concern, with credential abuse involved in 22% of breaches. Tenable urges embedding security early in AI development to reduce risk exposure and ensure compliance. "AI's data-intensive nature, combined with persistent misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, demands a new level of diligence," said Ari Eitan, Tenable's director of cloud security research.