Telegram reportedly shared user data with US law enforcement

Telegram was reported by independent news website 404 Media to have shared more than 100 users' phone numbers or IP addresses in response to over a dozen U.S. law enforcement data requests this year despite previously denying support of law enforcement probes, according to Security Affairs.

Aside from the U.S., Telegram also provided data to fulfill legal requests from Brazil, India, and Europe, noted Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. "In Europe, there was an uptick in the number of valid legal requests we received in Q3. This increase was caused by the fact that more EU authorities started to use the correct communication line for their requests, the one mandated by the EU DSA law," said Durov. Such a development comes more than a week after Telegram issued an updated privacy policy enabling user data sharing in aid of law enforcement investigations. "If any data is shared, we will include such occurrences in a quarterly transparency report published at: https://t.me/transparency," said Telegram.