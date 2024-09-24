Certain Telegram user data to be given upon law enforcement request

Telegram has announced plans to share bad actors' IP addresses and phone numbers upon request by law enforcement agencies following the arrest of its CEO Pavel Durov over the platform's alleged enablement of criminal activity and failure to provide investigation-related information, reports CNN.

Aside from disclosing user data provided to law enforcement in its quarterly transparency reports, Telegram has also moved to erase problematic content from its public search functionality with the help of its moderators and artificial intelligence, according to Durov. "Search on Telegram is more powerful than in other messaging apps because it allows users to find public channels and bots," said Durov, who noted that potentially illegal usage of the platform's end-to-end encryption chats could still not be identified despite the increased crackdown on illicit content.