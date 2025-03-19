Telegram CEO Pavel Durov allowed to leave France amid investigation

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, is no longer required to remain in France as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activities on the messaging platform, according to TechCrunch

A source familiar with the case told AFP that a French investigating judge granted Durov’s request to modify his supervision conditions, allowing him to return to Dubai, where he has resided since 2017.

Durov was arrested in August 2024 at Le Bourget Airport and held for four days in police custody. He was released after posting bail worth $5.5 million and agreeing to check in with authorities twice weekly.

The Paris criminal court is investigating allegations that Telegram facilitated organized fraud, illegal transactions, and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Following his arrest, Telegram enhanced its moderation policies, allowing users to report private chats -- a departure from its previous stance.

The platform subsequently removed millions of groups and channels. While the investigation remains open and could lead to a criminal trial, Durov expressed gratitude to French authorities, his legal team, and Telegram staff, emphasizing that the company has consistently met or exceeded legal moderation requirements.