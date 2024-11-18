T-Mobile reportedly compromised in sweeping Chinese attack against telcos

T-Mobile was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have had its network compromised by the Chinese state-sponsored threat operation Salt Typhoon in an attack campaign previously confirmed to have impacted AT&T and Verizon, according to BNN Bloomberg.

Investigation into the reported breach — which the New York Times reported had been conducted to target the campaigns of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris — is already being conducted by T-Mobile, which has so far not discovered evidence suggesting that its systems or data had been affected by the intrusion. "We will continue to monitor this closely, working with industry peers and the relevant authorities," said a T-Mobile spokesperson. Neither the FBI nor the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has commented on the intrusion against T-Mobile but the development comes just days after Chinese hackers' telco-targeted attack was noted by both agencies to be part of a "broad and significant cyber-espionage campaign."