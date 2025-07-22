Cloud Security, AI/ML

Sysdig pushes real-time cloud security with AI

Illustration of a padlock on a cloud with a computer motherboard, symbolizing internet security, cloud computing data protection, digital privacy, and technology

(Adobe Stock)

At Sysdig Accelerate '25 in Sydney, Sysdig SVP Shantanu Gattani emphasized that modern cloud security must operate at the same speed as AI-driven threats or risk failure, reports Security Brief Australia.

Highlighting the shrinking detection window, less than five minutes in some cases, Gattani warned that without real-time visibility, organizations are blind to ephemeral workloads and AI agents acting at machine speed. Sysdig's strategy involves deeply integrating security into developer and operations workflows to drive precise, actionable outcomes rather than generating excess alerts. Gattani noted that their AI assistant, Sage, is now widely adopted among cloud-native customers, offering real-time remediation insights like prioritizing image upgrades that significantly reduce vulnerabilities. He also criticized the security industry’s rush to adopt AI without safeguards, emphasizing Sysdig's investment in explainability and agentic intelligence. With runtime visibility rooted in system call observation, Sysdig filters theoretical risks down to what truly matters. Gattani asserts the future of security lies in combining visibility, automation, and responsible AI to minimize risk with maximum efficiency.

