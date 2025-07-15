Sysdig debuts hub for Falco and Wireshark users

Computer Weekly reports that Sysdig has launched the Sysdig Open Source Community, a global initiative aimed at uniting cloud security professionals and open-source tool users to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development.

Designed to support users of Wireshark, Falco, Stratoshark, and sysdig OSS, the community provides a centralized space for forums, mentorship programs, job boards, certification opportunities, and student resources. The initiative follows the 2025 launch of Stratoshark, a tool combining Wireshark’s network visibility with Falco's threat detection for the cloud, which highlighted the need for a unified user space. "The future of security is built on open source," said Sysdig founder and Falco creator Loris Degioanni, emphasizing the importance of collective defense in response to evolving threats. With millions of users already engaging with these tools, the new platform aims to connect contributors, streamline discussions, and bolster the security ecosystem across industries. Sysdig believes the community will elevate standards while empowering both seasoned professionals and new entrants alike.