Sweet Security launches real-time cloud protection platform

Sweet Security has unveiled its Cloud Native Detection and Response platform, which is designed to improve cloud security by offering comprehensive, real-time threat detection and response, reports SiliconAngle.

The platform consolidates application detection, cloud detection, and workload protection into a unified system, providing security teams with actionable insights across all layers of the cloud. The platform empowers organizations to swiftly detect and mitigate threats by reducing incident dwell times, which take security teams 10 days on average due to insufficient context and are a common challenge among enterprises. In contrast, the offering achieved an average detection time of 30 seconds and incident response within two to five minutes, reducing mean resolution time by 90%.

The platform also integrates advanced capabilities powered by generative artificial intelligence such as unified cloud visibility, vulnerability management, runtime security posture management, and identity threat detection. "With our supercharged detection and response capabilities, we’re providing organizations with the tools they need to secure their cloud environments faster and more effectively than ever before," said Sweet Security CEO Dror Kashti.