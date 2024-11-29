Debunking three cloud storage security myths

COMMENTARY: When enterprises embrace cloud transformations at scale, they enable global data sharing and streamlined operations. However, this digital evolution comes at a price.

Organizations connect to the cloud in numerous ways, and each connection can potentially open a door for sophisticated cyberattacks and become an avenue for criminals to send malicious files. Traditional defenses are faltering in the face of AI-driven, zero-day attacks that can infiltrate systems undetected.

[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]

The stakes are very high. A single breach can devastate a company’s finances, reputation, and future. For cloud security and business application teams, it’s now crucial to understand the truth about cloud storage security. It gives them an edge against bad actors.

Let’s shatter three dangerous myths that leave businesses exposed:

Myth 1: Endpoint detection and response tools are enough.

Some organizations believe that securing their endpoints is enough to protect their cloud storage. This misconception leads to a false sense of security. While it makes sense to deploy endpoint protection, security teams should not make it the only line of defense. Endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools can’t do anything until malware actively executes. That means if a file doesn’t execute until it has hit storage, the EDR tool won’t catch it.

Cybercriminals use increasingly sophisticated methods to infiltrate organizations, easily bypassing or tricking EDR tools with malware designed specifically to exploit weaknesses inherent to the technology. Additionally, an attacker with the ability to quickly generate new malware using DarkAI can use a zero-day attack to let malicious files infiltrate systems undetected or send dormant malware that won’t execute until the file gets opened after bypassing endpoint agents.

Attackers can compromise even the most robust endpoint tools. Once an attacker bypasses an endpoint, they can target cloud storage and exfiltrate sensitive data or deploy ransomware. Teams today require a multi-layered security approach, one that secures endpoint and also implements additional protection that can detect and prevent threats wherever they occur.

Myth 2: My cloud provider ensures data security.

Many IT managers mistakenly believe that cloud storage providers keep files safe with their native security. While reputable providers implement safeguards, their security mainly protects their infrastructure and platform.

The responsibility for data integrity falls largely on the organization and its security and operations teams. Many cloud providers may not actively monitor the organization’s files for tampering or corruption, nor proactively fix misconfigurations, such as permissions or network configurations, which means that potential threats are likely to go unnoticed.

As with the need for more than just EDR, the various avenues an organization can get attacked are simply too numerous and complex for those systems. Cloud providers basically offer cloud storage and security is just an add-on. Organizations need a product specifically built to secure data in storage. Without proactive measures, they risk data loss, breaches, or compliance violations.

To protect the organization’s data, take proactive steps. In addition to regular data hygiene practices, invest in specialized cybersecurity tools designed for cloud storage protection.

Myth 3: Configuring Amazon S3 bucket permissions will secure stored data.

Too many IT people believe that simply configuring permissions on Amazon S3 buckets will secure stored data. While it’s essential to set appropriate permissions, it only addresses part of the security equation. Permissions alone cannot protect against sophisticated threats, such as zero-day attacks, malware, or insider threats, which can bypass these configurations.

Tools that can ensure the integrity of individual files are necessary to secure the integrity of the environment. Management and oversight shouldn’t stop at the perimeter: it should extend to every file added to storage. Hackers are now more insidious, hiding complex malware that legacy and ad-hoc tools are incapable of detecting.

Even with correct permissions, organizations are still at risk if they lack a tool specifically designed to detect and remediate advanced threats in real time. Combining various security strategies and practices is complex, but it’s also one of the most effective ways to combat threats. Using configurations in tandem with discrete tools minimizes security gaps.

Now that organizations increasingly rely on cloud storage, it’s vital to dispel the myths that can undermine data security. Understanding the limitations of endpoint protection, recognizing the organization’s role in ensuring file integrity, and leveraging in-house cybersecurity tools are essential steps in safeguarding the company’s data. Don’t let myths drive the organization’s cloud storage security. Stay informed, stay secure, and take control of cloud storage today.

Carl Froggett, CIO/CISO, Deep Instinct

SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Each contribution has a goal of bringing a unique voice to important cybersecurity topics. Content strives to be of the highest quality, objective and non-commercial.