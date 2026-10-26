Sweden bans ChatGPT and Claude for government use

As noted by Tech Radar, the Swedish government has implemented a ban on the use of ChatGPT and Claude for official work due to significant data security concerns.

Swedish officials have restricted the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, citing risks associated with unregulated artificial intelligence platforms. The decision follows a review by the Swedish Transport Administration, which identified problematic usage of AI tools that lacked proper enterprise contracts. Officials warned that sensitive government information entered into these chatbots could be stored by developers to train future models. Furthermore, the absence of formal agreements complicates auditing processes and risks violating European data protection regulations if information is processed in data centers outside the region. While these platforms are restricted, Microsoft CoPilot remains authorized for government use under stricter security controls. The move follows previous bans on DeepSeek, which was prohibited due to privacy concerns and potential vulnerabilities. A limited number of employees may still access ChatGPT and Claude through a specialized, secure platform. This policy reflects a broader international trend of governments scrutinizing AI tools to prevent unauthorized data exposure and ensure compliance with national security standards.

Source: Tech Radar