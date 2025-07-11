Ransomware

Suspected ransomware involvement prompts Russian basketball player arrest

(Adobe Stock)

French law enforcement authorities have apprehended Russian professional basketball player Daniil Kasatkin at the behest of the U.S. over his alleged role in a ransomware gang that had compromised almost 900 organizations from 2020 to 2022, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Kasatkin, who was detained immediately after arriving at the Charles de Gaulle airport, was reported by French news media to have purportedly served as a negotiator for the ransomware operation. Allegations of any ransomware involvement have been refuted by Kasatkin, whose lawyer noted the basketball player's insufficient knowledge of computers. While the U.S. Justice Department has not yet provided any statement regarding Kasatkin's arrest, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that it has yet to be given access to Kasatkin. Kasatkin was noted by a sports-focused Russian Telegram channel to have been monitored by U.S. authorities since earlier this year.

