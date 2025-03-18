SUSE expands cloud-native and security offerings

At the recent SUSECON 2025, SUSE unveiled key enhancements to its cloud-native services, enterprise container management, and security solutions, Cloud Native Now reports.

The updates include expanded integrations with SAP applications, Microsoft Sentinel, and financial technology platforms to streamline operations and improve security for enterprise users.

A major focus was SUSE Rancher Prime, which now integrates with Temenos Core to provide scalable, secure Kubernetes management for financial institutions. Additionally, SUSE introduced DevX Validated Designs, offering flexible development workflows for faster, more secure software deployment.

SUSE also expanded cloud-native virtualization with SUSE Virtualization 1.5, supporting a broader range of storage vendors to aid organizations transitioning from VMware. SUSE’s new security integration with Microsoft Sentinel leverages AI-driven threat detection and response, allowing enterprises to proactively mitigate risks.

The company also launched Rancher for SAP applications, helping businesses manage SAP workloads across hybrid-cloud environments. Other announcements included Rancher Hosted, a fully managed pay-as-you-go Kubernetes service, and SUSE Cloud Observability, an AWS-based monitoring platform for large-scale deployments.