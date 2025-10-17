Cybersecurity Dive reports that a new Arctic Wolf survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of senior IT executives have clicked on phishing links, with 17% not reporting the incidents and about 10% admitting to clicking multiple phishing links without notifying anyone, which the security firm attributed to fear of termination or punishment.The survey of 1,700 IT leaders and lower-level employees also highlighted broader cybersecurity risks. Even though almost 70% of IT leaders said they had been targeted by cyberattacks, including 39%, 35%, and 31% of whom reported being hit with phishing, malware, and social engineering, respectively, more than three-quarters were confident their organization would not fall victim.Globally, New Zealand and Australia saw the largest rise in breaches, from 56% to 78% of organizations affected, while breach rates remained steady in the U.S. The report also found gaps in AI awareness. 60% of IT leaders and 41% of lower-level staff admitted sharing confidential data with AI tools such as ChatGPT, and 43% of employees were unsure whether a generative AI policy existed. Arctic Wolf warned that such a lack of communication and training "leaves users vulnerable to data and network risks." Nearly 60% of organizations expressed concern over sensitive data exposure via AI, and roughly half cited potential misuse of these tools.
Phishing
Survey finds phishing reporting lapses among IT leaders
(Adobe Stock)
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds