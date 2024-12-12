Survey: Employee behavior is major cybersecurity challenge in hybrid workplaces

A recent survey conducted by CyberArk found that the challenge of maintaining cybersecurity has become more complex amid the rise of hybrid work environments, with 65% of employees revealed to have been bypassing organizational security policies, Tech Monitor reports.

Conducted across six countries, the survey identifies risky behaviors such as personal device usage, poor password practices, and unauthorized access to sensitive data, which undermine workplace security. The report found that 80% of employees use personal devices lacking enterprise-grade protections to access workplace applications, while 49% reuse passwords across multiple work-related applications. Additionally, 36% use the same credentials for professional and personal accounts. Fifty-two percent of employees admitted to sharing confidential workplace information with outsiders, and 72% rely on artificial intelligence tools for work-related tasks, often disregarding security guidelines when handling sensitive information.

Privileged access, traditionally limited to IT administrators, is now widespread. Around 40% of respondents reported downloading customer data, and 31% acknowledged approving significant financial transactions. The report also underscores the growing risks posed by employee online activity, with attackers exploiting detailed internet usage data for corporate breaches. CyberArk recommends implementing robust identity security frameworks and fostering awareness to address these vulnerabilities effectively.