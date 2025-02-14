Study: Organizations struggling to scale container, AI applications

Container adoption is nearly universal, with 98% of organizations using containers for some applications and 54% relying on them entirely, but a majority of enterprises want to improve their IT infrastructure, Cloud Native Now reports.The study commissioned by Nutanix and conducted by Vanson Bourne on 1,500 IT, DevOps, and platform engineering decision-makers found that 81% of respondents feel their IT infrastructure needs improvement to support their increased workloads effectively. Cloud-native development remains challenging, with 64% of respondents citing difficulties. Meanwhile, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence is expected to amplify these challenges. While 80% of organizations reported having a generative AI strategy, 98% admitted to having difficulties in scaling these applications. Data privacy and security concerns were identified as top challenges for running AI workloads at 38%, followed by lack of expertise cited by 31% of respondents. To address these challenges, organizations must decide whether to consolidate their IT environments on a single platform that supports both cloud-native and legacy applications. Nutanix advocates for an integrated approach that embeds Kubernetes with virtual machines and data management tools to streamline operations. As cloud-native adoption rises, IT teams must balance flexibility, cost, and expertise to manage evolving workloads efficiently.
