Study: Organizations struggling to scale container, AI applications

Container adoption is nearly universal, with 98% of organizations using containers for some applications and 54% relying on them entirely, but a majority of enterprises want to improve their IT infrastructure, Cloud Native Now reports.

The study commissioned by Nutanix and conducted by Vanson Bourne on 1,500 IT, DevOps, and platform engineering decision-makers found that 81% of respondents feel their IT infrastructure needs improvement to support their increased workloads effectively. Cloud-native development remains challenging, with 64% of respondents citing difficulties.