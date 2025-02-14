Cloud Security, AI/ML

Study: Organizations struggling to scale container, AI applications

Container adoption is nearly universal, with 98% of organizations using containers for some applications and 54% relying on them entirely, but a majority of enterprises want to improve their IT infrastructure, Cloud Native Now reports.

The study commissioned by Nutanix and conducted by Vanson Bourne on 1,500 IT, DevOps, and platform engineering decision-makers found that 81% of respondents feel their IT infrastructure needs improvement to support their increased workloads effectively. Cloud-native development remains challenging, with 64% of respondents citing difficulties.

Meanwhile, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence is expected to amplify these challenges. While 80% of organizations reported having a generative AI strategy, 98% admitted to having difficulties in scaling these applications. Data privacy and security concerns were identified as top challenges for running AI workloads at 38%, followed by lack of expertise cited by 31% of respondents. To address these challenges, organizations must decide whether to consolidate their IT environments on a single platform that supports both cloud-native and legacy applications. Nutanix advocates for an integrated approach that embeds Kubernetes with virtual machines and data management tools to streamline operations. As cloud-native adoption rises, IT teams must balance flexibility, cost, and expertise to manage evolving workloads efficiently.

