Study: One in three cloud assets are easily exploitable

New research by CyCognito reveals that one in three cloud-hosted assets contains vulnerabilities or misconfigurations that attackers could easily exploit, posing a serious risk to organizations increasingly relying on multi-cloud strategies, reports Security Today.

The study analyzed nearly five million internet-facing assets and found that security gaps vary widely across cloud providers, with Google Cloud hosting 38% vulnerable assets compared to 15% on AWS and 27% on Azure. Notably, alternative cloud providers hosted the highest concentration of easily exploitable vulnerabilities. While critical issues were relatively rare, they were present across all providers, with some alternative hosts showing vulnerability rates ten times higher than the major players. Senior researcher Emma Zaballos emphasized that dynamic, post-deployment testing is vital, as static tools often miss real-world weaknesses. These findings coincide with a 388% surge in cloud security alerts reported by Palo Alto Networks. CyCognito’s new partnership with Wiz aims to bolster cloud security by addressing external exposures and enhancing visibility across cloud environments.

