Cloud Security

Stream.Security raises $30 million in Series B funding

Share
Modern cloud computing server setup with hybrid technology infrastructure background concept. Concept Cloud Computing, Server Setup, Hybrid Technology, Infrastructure, Background Concept

(Adobe Stock)

Stream.Security, a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud threat detection and management, announced a $30 million Series B funding round, CTech reports.

The company's proprietary Cloud Twin technology provides security operations teams with real-time cloud threat modeling, enabling swift detection of attack paths across cloud infrastructures. The technology identifies vulnerabilities and models potential damage from policy violations, helping teams reduce response times by simulating attack paths. This capability seeks to address a critical gap, as 82% of organizations report response times exceeding seven hours for cloud-related breaches, while attackers can gain initial access in under three minutes. The funding will further Stream.Security’s goal of delivering comprehensive, proactive threat management solutions to meet the growing demand for robust cloud security.

"SecOps teams need a cloud solution they can trust, and without the ability to continuously assess and manage threat and exposure in real-time, they are securing the cloud through the rear-view mirror," said Stream.Security co-founder and CEO Or Shoshani. The round brings Stream.Security’s total funding to $55 million since its 2020 founding.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Novel toolset leveraged by Chinese cyberespionage gang to target cloud data

After leveraging numerous initial attack vectors, including vulnerability exploitation and DNS poisoning, to infiltrate targeted networks, Evasive Panda proceeds with the distribution of the MgBot and Nightdoor payloads, with the former leveraged to deploy 10 CloudScout modules, three of which target Google Drive, Gmail, and Microsoft Outlook, according to an analysis from ESET.

Related Events

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.