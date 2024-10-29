Stream.Security raises $30 million in Series B funding

Stream.Security, a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud threat detection and management, announced a $30 million Series B funding round, CTech reports.

The company's proprietary Cloud Twin technology provides security operations teams with real-time cloud threat modeling, enabling swift detection of attack paths across cloud infrastructures. The technology identifies vulnerabilities and models potential damage from policy violations, helping teams reduce response times by simulating attack paths. This capability seeks to address a critical gap, as 82% of organizations report response times exceeding seven hours for cloud-related breaches, while attackers can gain initial access in under three minutes. The funding will further Stream.Security’s goal of delivering comprehensive, proactive threat management solutions to meet the growing demand for robust cloud security.

"SecOps teams need a cloud solution they can trust, and without the ability to continuously assess and manage threat and exposure in real-time, they are securing the cloud through the rear-view mirror," said Stream.Security co-founder and CEO Or Shoshani. The round brings Stream.Security’s total funding to $55 million since its 2020 founding.