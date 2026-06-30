Straiker raises $64 million to secure enterprise AI agents

As outlined in Silicon Angle, Straiker Inc. has secured $64 million in new funding to bolster its platform designed to protect artificial intelligence agents deployed within enterprise systems. This investment aims to address the growing security challenges posed by the proliferation of AI agents across various business operations.

The company's agentic security platform discovers, tests, and monitors AI agents to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before and after deployment. Straiker's research indicates that a significant percentage of attacks on coding agents can lead to remote code execution, while attacks on productivity agents can result in silent data theft without leaving malware or stolen credentials behind.

Straiker's platform integrates agent discovery, pre-deployment vulnerability testing, and real-time threat blocking. The company reports a more than 15-fold increase in run-rate revenue over the past year, serving frontier AI labs and Fortune 500 companies. The Series A funding round was led by Marathon Management Partners, with participation from Citi Ventures, Illuminate Ventures, Workday Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.