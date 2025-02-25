StorOne boosts data security, automation in S1 Platform 3.9 update

StorOne has unveiled version 3.9 of its S1 Platform, introducing enhanced security and automation capabilities aimed at improving data resilience and storage efficiency, TechTarget reports.

Among the enhancements is the upgraded SnapOne recovery service, which now enables administrators to track file-level changes within snapshots and detect anomalies during data transfers between storage tiers. This feature helps identify potential ransomware infections or tampering, strengthening the platform’s defense against cyber threats.

The update also expands the TierOne automation feature, streamlining data movement between flash storage and hard drives. By automatically adjusting flash capacity based on workload demands and transferring specific data blocks during system downtime, the platform maintains high performance while reducing costs. Users can access data in colder, lower-cost storage tiers as if it were stored locally, without manual intervention.

Additional enhancements include advanced workflow automation for self-service tasks like storage volume provisioning and an improved reporting tool that generates scheduled PDF reports on platform usage.