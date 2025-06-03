Alleged Volkswagen breach unsubstantiated

Volkswagen Group was claimed to have been compromised by the Stormous ransomware gang but the group's assertions have not been backed by adequate evidence, reports Cybernews.
Despite alleging the theft of user account data, identity access information, authentication tokens, and other sensitive data from the German multinational automotive conglomerate's systems, an analysis of the Stormous group's leak site announcement only revealed broken links without valuable data, according to Cybernews researchers, who noted that Stormous may have also been obscuring certain details to further pressure Volkswagen Group into providing the demanded ransom. Researchers warned that confirmation of the breach could lead to account takeovers and other significant cyberattacks against the firm's users. Almost three dozen organizations, including various entities across France, have already been compromised by the Stormous ransomware operation during the past year, findings from Cybernews' Ransomlooker tracker revealed. Stormous, which emerged three years ago, also compromised leading Belgian brewery firm Duvel Moortgat in March 2024.
